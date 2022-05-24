Ali Mullaley, Her Game Too ambassador, external

Rating: 9/10. Assuming it could only be 10/10 if we'd pipped Liverpool and Manchester City to the title, I'll give it 9. Not only have we stayed in the Premier League, we have done it in style.

Best performance: Not as easy as some might think. Arsenal on the opening day is right up there, as is the 3-3 draw with Liverpool at home. However, it really has to be the 4-1 thrashing of Chelsea away. That game had everything: brilliant football, Eriksen's first goal for the Bees and Tuchel trying to blame the weather. We were even first on Match of the Day!

Player of the season: This is really hard - there have just been so many stand-out performers, but, for me, the majestic Christian Norgaard just edges it over Rico Henry.

Player whose time is up: Sad to say, probably Marcus Forss - I don't think we'll see him in a Brentford shirt again.

Opposition player you'd love at your team: Assuming I don't have to be realistic about the prospect of making the signing (!), Son Heung-min - the most criminally underrated player in the Premier League.

Happy with your manager? What's not to love?

One learning to take into next season: Close opposition players down on the edge of the box. We seem to have been caught out so many times not doing this.

