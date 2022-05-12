Callum Wilson was thrilled to be back playing after a four-month injury absence - but is frustrated he did not mark his comeback with a goal.

Wilson replaced Chris Wood in the 68th minute against Manchester City and cites rustiness as the reason for his lack of clinical edge.

"I had a chance that nine out of 10 times I would score and it's haunted me these last few days," he told the Footballer's Football podcast he co-hosts with West Ham striker Michail Antonio.

"I think it's the mentality shift from training mode to game mode and having that composure.

"I've been replaying it in my head this week and I'll be on the training ground going over the same chance 10 or 15 times with mannequins and the goalkeepers.

"When you're in rehab from injury, it's OK if you miss because people accept you're rusty. On a matchday, there's no hiding place and you have to score.

"Next time I get a chance, it'll be like clockwork."

Why is Wilson feeling confident for Monday night's game against Arsenal?

