Leeds 1-1 Southampton: Ralph Hasenhuttl reaction

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl, speaking to BBC Sport: "It was an intense game and a bit ping pong in some moments. I think in the end we had the better chances to win it. We had the better parts of our game. It was a step forward for us that in such an intense game we had the chance to win it."

On James Ward-Prowse goal: "It won't be the last one he scores for sure, he is too good for this. Important goal for us. The rest was OK today I think. We had our chances and didn't give many chances away.

"Very important result after a tough run of tight games, to come back with a draw here.

"We had a good break, we were fresh today. We have eight games to go and it is a good chance to finish the season in the top 10 but every week is a good challenge."