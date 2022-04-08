Taking on Mark Lawrenson in this week's Premier League predictions are two Manchester City fans - frontman and guitarist Tom Ogden and drummer Joe Donovan from indie band Blossoms.

Tom and Joe were both City season ticket-holders at Etihad Stadium before Blossoms' touring commitments took over, and they are ready for another tense afternoon against Liverpool on Sunday.

"We have got such a strong squad, but the inner pessimist in me means I always have a slight bit of worry when it gets to these big games," Tom told BBC Sport.

"I am going to be confident this time, though. I think we can do it and beat them.

"This is a massive game but, however things pan out for us from here, you just really have to live in the moment and enjoy it because this is a great time to be a City fan."

Joe is also backing the Blues to come out on top against their biggest rivals.

"I just think, in any game, if City turn up then we can beat any team," he explained. "I really do think that, because we are that good.

"When we turn up and play to the best of our ability then there is no team who can stand in our way.

"I know it won't be easy on Sunday, though, and it is so close in the title race, this is almost like knockout football now.

"Form and everything else goes out of the window, because you know how much it means to both teams. Anything can happen, but you just have to cross your fingers and hope we do turn up and play the way we can do."

Read Tom and Joe's predictions for City v Liverpool and the rest of the weekend's Premier League games