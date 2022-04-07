Confirmed team news: Leicester v PSV Eindhoven

Leicester make two changes to the side that drew 1-1 against Manchester United at the weekend.

Nampalys Mendy has not been registered in the Foxes squad for Europe so is ineligible with Marc Albrighton coming in. Ricardo Pereira for James Justin is the other change.

Leicester XI: Schmeichel, Pereira, Fofana, Evans, Castagne, Tielemans, Albrighton, Maddison, Dewsbury-Hall, Barnes, Iheanacho.