Confirmed team news: Leicester v PSV Eindhoven
- Published
Leicester make two changes to the side that drew 1-1 against Manchester United at the weekend.
Nampalys Mendy has not been registered in the Foxes squad for Europe so is ineligible with Marc Albrighton coming in. Ricardo Pereira for James Justin is the other change.
Leicester XI: Schmeichel, Pereira, Fofana, Evans, Castagne, Tielemans, Albrighton, Maddison, Dewsbury-Hall, Barnes, Iheanacho.
Former Champions League winner and scorer of the winning goal in the 2014 World Cup final Mario Gotze starts for PSV.
Ex-Chelsea midfielder Marko van Ginkel and former Tottenham loann Carlos Vinicius are both on the bench.
PSV XI: Mvogo, Mauro, Boscagli, Ramalho, Max, Sangare, Veerman, Gotze, Gakpo, Madueke, Zahavi.