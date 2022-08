West Ham have accepted a £15m offer from Fulham for 25-year-old French defender Issa Diop, who is expected to sign a five-year deal with the Cottagers. (Athletic - subscription), external

Fulham have been offered 27-year-old Belgium defender Jason Denayer, who is a free agent after his contract with Lyon expired. (Football insider), external

