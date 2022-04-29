Jurgen Klopp evoked the memory of Divock Origi’s dramatic late winner at St James' Park in May 2019 as he prepares his Liverpool side for a trip to Newcastle on Saturday.

Then, Liverpool were one point behind Manchester City with just two games to go and this year’s encounter is remarkably similar, albeit with five matches left to play.

"It is very similar to a few years ago between the European semi-finals," he said. “That was one of those really tough games where I was thinking: 'Why do Newcastle not like us?'

"The whole stadium was on fire. We'll have to expect that tomorrow and be ready for it.

“At the same time, we have our targets. We know we need results and we will try to perform in a way that makes us more likely to get them."

Klopp also reserved praise for the job Eddie Howe has done at the Magpies – "he’s played a massive part in their really good moment" – but had a playful alternative reason for Newcastle’s outstanding form in 2022.

"I know they signed one of our analysts in December so that’s a big part in it for sure," he said. "Mark [Leyland], if you see this, we're going to play a completely different team."