Arsenal still favourites for fourth despite 'inept, insipid performance'

Chris Sutton believes Arsenal are still the favourites to finish fourth, but Monday's defeat by Crystal Palace will worry boss Mikel Arteta.

The former Premier League striker told BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club: "The only thing consistent about Arsenal was that they were all hopeless.

"The pressure is on. I suppose the question from Arsenal’s point of view is: can the team respond after such an inept, insipid performance?

"They got themselves into a decent position, but they need to finish this season off. Of course, they had the advantage of no European football - but they were way off the pace.

"The application wasn’t there, the attitude wasn’t there. Crystal Palace won all the battles - all the individual duels all over the pitch - and I think Mikel Arteta will be concerned.

"They have got to respond at the weekend against Brighton. I still think it’s in Arsenal’s hands. I’m not writing Tottenham off, but I’m going to say Arsenal."

