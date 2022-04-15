Lawro's predictions: Man Utd v Norwich

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Norwich are hanging on in there aren't they? They have not thrown in the towel yet, and showed it with their win over Burnley last weekend.

There has been plenty of talk that Ajax boss Erik ten Hag is about to become Manchester United's next manager but, for the time being, Ralf Rangnick is still interim boss and it is not working for them.

That arrangement can work - Guus Hiddink showed that when he had four months with Chelsea and won the FA Cup in 2009 - but the Blues had a strong and united dressing room to help to run the team the right way, which United clearly don't have.

They should still beat Norwich, of course, but too many of their players seem to be thinking 'does it really matter?' right now, and that won't change until the new manager arrives.

Joe's prediction: This is obviously far from being the greatest season Manchester United have ever had, but I still can't see Norwich getting much joy at Old Trafford. 2-0.

Find out how Lawro and Joe Elliott, frontman of Def Leppard, think the rest of the weekend's fixtures will go