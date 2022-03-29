Will Foden be in Southgate's starting XI?
On Tuesday's edition of the Football Daily podcast, the panel discussed England manager Gareth Southgate's selection decisions for this year's World Cup in Qatar.
Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden is a player Chris Sutton and Karen Carney hope to see in the starting XI.
Sutton: "He's absolutely made strides forward. I think there has been fair commentary on players who have dipped in form after the Euros, but I think Foden was one of those who went into the Euros with a big reputation, but probably didn't get enough game time.
"Pep Guardiola has used him many times - he's been a regular at Manchester City - and that's a big deal."
Carney: "Unless Harry Kane gets injured and we play him in a false nine to do something a little bit different, I think he'll be used in accordance to the opposition and whether they need speed on the wing or whether they need ball retention.
"Whatever it is, I think he'll be used. I love him, I want to see him start every game."