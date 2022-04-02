United draw 'difficult to take' - Maloney

Hibernian head coach Shaun Maloney on BBC Scotland after the draw with Dundee United: "I don't think the result matched the performance and that's what's disappointing and makes us feel very low after that.

"[After] going 1-0 down to essentially to a set play after 10 minutes, for the rest of the game we played really well and didn't give Dundee United many opportunities. But again the final third is the difference between talking about a draw and talking about a win.

"We have to work on certain areas of our performance to improve and beat Hearts. But overall we played very well. The support at the end was very good, they understood the performance levels. But we have to improve if we're to make top six."