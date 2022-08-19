Brighton boss Graham Potter says "humble" midfielder Moises Caicedo is "a delight to work with" and has dismissed speculation that he could be about to move away from the club as the usual noise is made during a transfer window.

Ecuador international Caicedo has impressed since making his Albion debut in April, and has been linked with Premier League rivals Manchester United and Liverpool.

"He's a really humble person, loves playing football," said Potter of the player, who has made just 10 Premier League appearances to date.

"Really low maintenance as a player, just comes and wants to join in his football with his team-mates. He's really enjoying his football, as you can imagine.

"He's only young, but he's got such a high possibility we think. We love him here.

"As for speculation, it is what it is. While the transfer window is open you always get that type of stuff but he's really enjoying his football here and we're really enjoying having him.

"As a coach, he's a delight to work with. He hasn't played many games, but he hasn't lost that many in the Premier League either so maybe he thinks it's a little different than it is, but long may that continue of course."