Manchester City unveiled their new home shirt on Thursday and we've been asking what you think of it.

Here are some of your views:

Steve: The new kit is a thing of beauty! Great to see "The King" Colin Bell being remembered in the design and City's history (even though some believe we have none!) being an inspiration to the shirt.

Scott: I like the shirt and like the fact that the shirts always depict some part of the heritage of the club and Manchester. That resonates with many City fans I'm sure? Before 2012, Colin Bell was easily the greatest player to wear the sky blue of City so it is a nice touch to give due recognition to him. I will be buying it for sure!

Tom: Nice shirt. Hope the City away and third kits are as cool as this.

Sharron: Fantastic shirt design. The best we have had for a long time. A wonderful tribute to Colin Bell which is well overdue. Will definitely be buying it.

Andrew: Why have red and white integrated into a Man City home shirt ? It's pretty much a free for all regarding the colours used on away shirts, and I'm all for that, it's when fashion collides with a football shirt, but I definitely draw the line with home shirts. Somehow I don't think Man Utd or Liverpool have sky blue at the top of their lists.