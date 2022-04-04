Crystal Palace 3-0 Arsenal: Mikel Arteta reaction

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta: "From the beginning we were not at the races. When you come here you have to compete. you have to win duels and second balls and be aggressive and we were none of those and top of that we were really poor on the ball.

"We tried in the second half, we had three or four big chances but the only half chance they had they got a penalty.

"It is time to accept the criticism, put your hand up and apologise because this performance was not good enough for this club and then react.

"Congratulations to Palace because they deserved to win the game. They always play like this."