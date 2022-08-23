Phil McNulty, BBC chief football writer at Old Trafford

Liverpool’s disappointing start to the season continued at Manchester United, with growing cause for concern for manager Jurgen Klopp after the 2-1 defeat.

Klopp has injuries to contend with, lots of them, but there is still a spark missing and they look a shadow of the team that competed for four trophies last season, winning the FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

Liverpool have fallen behind in their past seven Premier League games and it was no surprise when it happened again on Monday, United going in front through Jadon Sancho after overrunning the visitors in the early stages.

With so many midfield players out, James Milner and Jordan Henderson were badly exposed and simply could not cope with United’s fierce pressure, which made Klopp’s decision to keep Fabinho on the bench even more mystifying.

Virgil van Dijk has had a very poor start to the campaign and his attempt to defend Sancho’s goal was bizarre, standing with his hands behind his back as the United forward left Milner on the floor before scoring.

Trent Alexander-Arnold also had a bad night defensively and these are the patterns emerging as Liverpool still seek their first victory of the season.

Klopp’s squad is too good to struggle for long, but Liverpool are way off their best and a return of only two points from their first three games is a true reflection of how mediocre they have been.