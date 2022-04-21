Liverpool fans are daring to dream.

After another victory was ticked off - this time against fierce rivals Manchester United - winning the quadruple is still a possibility.

However, some supporters are sick of hearing about it:

Mari: Looks like Liverpool have chosen just the right time to peak. But people need to stop talking about the quadruple - if they don't get it, which let's face it they probably won't, it will look like failure which would just be absurd.

Andy: If Liverpool end this season with just the one trophy they currently have, it would be viewed a disaster. 4 would be beyond dreams. Anything in-between would be great. Let's keep dreaming....

Steve: Still think we will win more trophies. But the quadruple has not been done before for a reason. And we don't control our own destiny.

Claude: Liverpool still need a favour from someone to clinch the title. But of course Liverpool need to make sure they win all their remaining games, as City will be breathing down their necks.

Have your say on your predictions for Liverpool this season