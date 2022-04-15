Harry Kane is set to turn down a move to Manchester United this summer and stay at Tottenham, with the Old Trafford outfit set to announce Erik ten Hag as their new manager rather than Kane's former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino. (Mirror), external

Dutchman Ten Hag has made it clear to the Red Devils hierarchy that Cristiano Ronaldo will not suit his style of play. (Star), external

Meanwhile, the Old Trafford club have been handed a boost with Barcelona's bid for Chelsea's out-of-contract defender Antonio Rudiger having stalled. (Sun), external

Norwich right-back Max Aarons is a target for United and Arsenal, while Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are also monitoring the 20-year-old. (Sun), external

