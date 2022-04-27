What can happen in the Premier League this weekend?
- Published
A defeat for Watford would also leave them on the brink of relegation as the Hornets would be 12 points adrift of safety with only four games left.
At the top of the table, Manchester City and Liverpool have already secured their places in the Champions League group stage for next season.
Chelsea are guaranteed at least a spot in the Europa League next year because - even if they lose the FA Cup final - they cannot finish lower than sixth.