Newcastle 2-0 Arsenal: Pick of the stats
- Published
Arsenal have lost 13 Premier League games in 2021-22, their joint-highest tally in a 38-game season in the competition (also 2017-18 and 2020-21).
Newcastle have now won their final home league game in seven of the past nine seasons (L2), with the two exceptions being defeats against Liverpool in both 2018-19 and 2019-20.
Since the turn of the year, only Liverpool (25) have won more points at home in the Premier League than Newcastle United (22).
Ben White’s own goal ended a run of 714 minutes without a goal for Newcastle in all competitions against Arsenal.
Only Tottenham Hotspur (6) have benefited from more own goals in the Premier League this season than Newcastle United (3). The Magpies last benefited from more own goals in a Premier League season in 2011-12 (5).