Newcastle 2-0 Arsenal: Pick of the stats

Arsenal have lost 13 Premier League games in 2021-22, their joint-highest tally in a 38-game season in the competition (also 2017-18 and 2020-21).

Newcastle have now won their final home league game in seven of the past nine seasons (L2), with the two exceptions being defeats against Liverpool in both 2018-19 and 2019-20.

Since the turn of the year, only Liverpool (25) have won more points at home in the Premier League than Newcastle United (22).

Ben White’s own goal ended a run of 714 minutes without a goal for Newcastle in all competitions against Arsenal.