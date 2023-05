Ecuador midfielder Jose Cifuentes has hinted that he is heading to Rangers from MLS side Los Angeles. (Scottish Sun)

Cifuentes's agent Stefan Jarrin was given the VIP treatment by Rangers for the final Old Firm game of the season. (Daily Record)

Derby County could "have the edge" over Sunderland in the race to sign young Rangers midfielder Charlie Lindsay this summer. (Scottish Sun)

