'We need to be careful of their threat' - Kane

Harry Kane expects Bayern Munich to face a "dangerous" Manchester United side despite their recent dip in form.

United have suffered back-to-back defeats, but Kane doesn't expect an easy test in his first Champions League appearance for Bayern.

He said: "They've been going through a tough spell recently but sometimes that can make a team dangerous because they want to respond.

"We're at home and want to control the game but we need to be careful of their threat. I don't think about form because every game can be different.

"There can be big response from teams going through a difficult spell but we need to start on the front foot.

"They are a threat on the counter with quick players but overall we want to dominate and hopefully we can break them down as the game goes on."

Kane also said his England team-mate Harry Maguire has been scapegoated: "I think H [Harry Maguire] has come under some unnecessary scrutiny," said Kane.

"He has probably been scapegoated a bit. He is a really good friend of mine, a great guy and a really hard working professional.

"He has been one of England's best defenders over recent times and in England's history.

"It is part of football, you are scrutinised. Knowing him, he will just want to work hard and improve. We are fully behind him as a national team."