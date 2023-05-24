"We would not have made Europe under Graham Potter."

So believes former Brighton striker Warren Aspinall, who told BBC Radio Sussex's Albion Unlimited podcast that Brighton have been taken to another level by Roberto de Zerbi.

"That's no disrespect to Graham," he said. "We would have been mid-table under him and he probably did not think we could do this.

"But the change of style under Roberto has been unbelievable. The football is wonderful to watch, he has improved players individually but also collectively. As a club and as a team they have improved.

"They have 61 points and scored 70 league goals - I'm not sure if they scored that many in three seasons under Graham!"

While the Seagulls have been prolific going forward, they have also been leakier at the back and shipped 50 goals this season.

Aspinall says that is a natural consequence of De Zerbi's approach.

"He always said Brighton would score more than they concede and if you do that you win," he said. "It is risky football and I don't think that is going to change.

"We just have to be better in possession and the players learn to take the right options."

