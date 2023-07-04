Transfer news: Pulisic favours joining AC Milan over Lyon
Chelsea's Christian Pulisic will turn down a move to Lyon this summer as the USA winger, 24, would prefer to join AC Milan after agreeing a deal in principle with the Serie A club. (ESPN, external)
Chelsea want to sell Callum Hudson-Odoi this summer, with Nottingham Forest among the favourites to sign the England winger, 22. (Football Transfers, external)
Chelsea have held talks with Southampton over a potential deal for their former right-back Tino Livramento, 20. Southampton value the England Under-21 international, who is also being chased by Newcastle, at £38m. (Mail, external)
Liverpool have moved ahead of Chelsea in the race to sign Belgium midfielder Romeo Lavia and are preparing an opening offer for the 19-year-old, who Southampton have valued at £50m. (Talksport, external)
Liverpool's England midfielder Jordan Henderson, 33, and Chelsea's Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 34, are two of the possible signings being lined up by Al-Ettifaq after the Saudi club appointed Steven Gerrard as their new manager. (Mail, external)
Paris St-Germain are pushing to beat Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City to the signing of Spanish midfielder Gabri Veiga, 21, from Celta Vigo. (Guardian, external)