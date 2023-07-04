Ian Woodcock, BBC Sport

In Daniel Farke, Leeds United have turned to a man who has won promotion in two of his three seasons managing in English football's second tier as they look to avoid another lengthy spell outside the top flight.

Marcelo Bielsa ended their 16-year exile from the Premier League in 2020 as champions, and the legendary Argentine then led them to a ninth-placed finish in 2020-21.

However, they struggled the following season and Bielsa was replaced by Jesse Marsch in February, and Leeds survived relegation thanks to a final-day win at Brentford.

After a summer which saw influential players Raphinha and Kalvin Phillips depart for Barcelona and Manchester City respectively, they made an encouraging start last season with seven points from their first three league games.

They were unable to keep this going and Marsch was sacked on 5 February and eventually replaced by former Watford boss Javi Gracia on a deal until the end of the season.

The Spaniard won three of his first six league matches, but after a run of four defeats in five he was sacked with four games remaining, as the board gambled on veteran Sam Allardyce to try to help them away from danger.

It was not to be, though, as Leeds won just one point from those four matches and were relegated on the last day after a dismal 4-1 home defeat by Tottenham.