Chelsea fans seem to be in one mind about Mason Mount's departure, with many hoping this isn't a decision the club ends up regretting.

We asked for your thoughts on the transfer and the mood this sets at Stamford Bridge.

Here's what you had to say:

Alan: Clearly something has happened with the new owners that has altered Mason's feelings about the Blues. How we can let a proven, top-quality player go and bring in yet more unproven ones is beyond me. We let Ray Wilkins go to Manchester United all those years ago. I'm desperately hoping we don't make the same mistake again.

Freddie: I really love Mount, he has been fabulous for the club, and has so much potential - however, this is just another example of rash selling and buying by Boehly as he tries to instate himself as the owner of the club. Mount was a great player for us and many will be sad to let him go.

Rod: Mason, I thank you for wearing our blue shirt and giving it all. Unfortunately, Chelsea have let you and others down so badly, so what does this say for future academy players? It seems loyalty is worth nothing. I would like to take this opportunity in wishing you all the best in your new club and future football career.

Paul: Once again Chelsea let go a player of quality who has come through the ranks. He could have been the new Frank Lampard, but the club just can't keep quality youngsters. They would rather buy mediocrity.