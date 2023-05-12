Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has praised captain Martin Odegaard for his development as a goalscorer and leader of the club this season.

The Norway midfielder has scored 15 Premier League goals so far this campaign, and has led by example in a Gunners side that remains in title contention with three games left.

Praising Odegaard's goal tally, Arteta said: "Those are the demands he puts on himself and the areas he had huge margins to improve. He is making huge steps in the right direction to become a game-winner.

"Then you need really good team-mates around you, which he has, and that obviously helps as well."

Regarding Odegaard's role as a leader at Emirates Stadium, Arteta added: "He has a character that everybody respects, everybody admires and everybody follows.

"He does it in his own way. There are many ways to lead a team and he has a unique one. We don’t want to take anything from that.

"We are really happy he represents the club in the way he does.

"He needs to continue to develop those skills in the best way because the demands will keep increasing, and his role hopefully as well."