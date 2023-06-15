Barry Robson is thrilled to land Leighton Clarkson on a permanent basis, hailing the midfielder as "exactly the type of player" he wants at the club.

Clarkson, 21, has sealed the deal Dons fans craved by returning to Pittodrie on a four-year contract after his sparkling loan spell from Liverpool last season.

“There is no doubt Leighton had a positive impact during his time with us last season and its hugely encouraging that he has now chosen this club as his home, and the best place for his continued development,” Robson said.

“He is a brilliant prospect and exactly the type of player we want here at the club. He’s young, hungry, and technically very good.

“He was much admired for the creativity he brought on the pitch and showed a real affinity with the supporters during his time at Pittodrie last season.

“We are shaping the squad up for playing both in Europe and domestically and will be looking to announce more new faces in the very near future.”