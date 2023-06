Rangers midfielder Nicolas Raskin and his Belgian team-mates had to settle for a point in their European Under-21 Championship opener against Netherlands.

Raskin played the full 90 minutes at the Mikheil Meskhi Sakhelobis Stadium in Tbilisi but could not add to the two goals he scored in their 2-0 warm-up victory over Israel.

In the other Group A game, hosts Georgia, who are Belgium's next opponents on Saturday, beat Portugal 2-0.