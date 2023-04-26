It is hard to believe the transformation at Aston Villa.

Since Unai Emery's appointment, Villa are second in the Premier League form table - only below Arsenal - and top if you take just the past 10 games into account.

Emery started his job five months ago and instantly guided them to a 3-1 win over Manchester United and Villa have not looked back since. They have picked up 42 points out of 60 available since 6 November, with only Arsenal (44) having more in that period, although Manchester City have played three games less.

Villa have now won 13 of their 20 league games under the Spaniard, scoring in every match, and are unbeaten in 10 since a 4-2 loss against league leaders Arsenal in February.

"They're on the up, they could really go and do some damage," said former Villa midfielder Steve Sidwell on BT Sport.

"Who can begrudge them getting into Europe - from fighting relegation to the brink of Europe."

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, former Scotland midfielder Charlie Adam felt Emery, who had previously managed Sevilla, Paris St-Germain, Arsenal and Villarreal, had "transformed" the club.

"At the early part of the season, Steven [Gerrard] was in there and made some big decisions, like changing the captaincy, and the players didn't like it," added Adam.

"Unai Emery has come in and seemingly transformed it. To get to where they are now, from where they were, and possibly finish in Europe will be a remarkable achievement for Villa."