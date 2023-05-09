'Mulgrew red was a nonsense - now six-pointer with County looms'

Ronny Costello, Dode Fox Podcast, external

The Great Escape train had a wee bump in the road on Saturday afternoon. Yet again, though, the referee was centre of attention.

How Alan Muir thought it was a red card for Charlie Mulgrew, I’ll never know. The official line will be he was denying a clear and obvious goalscoring opportunity. Nonsense. I wasn’t convinced at the time and I still don’t think it’s red. The ball is not going towards goal for one, and I don’t think Melker Hallberg would have even got to the knock-on.

United won’t appeal it, given the fact the ban could be extended and with only four games left, it’s probably not worth the risk.

So what do we do when Ross County come calling on Saturday? I reckon we might change to three at the back with Ryan Edwards back in with Loick Ayina and Scott McMann either side. It’s never pretty up against Jordan White so hopefully Ryan is up for the battle!

It's the proverbial six-pointer this weekend, with just one point now between us, Kilmarnock and County.

It’s £10 to get in on Saturday, there should be brilliant backing from the stands and let's hope the players respond and get the three points.