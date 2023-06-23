Simon Stone, BBC Sport

This transfer is not quite a saga – it is far too early in the summer for that – but appears to be a case of old-style negotiating.

In the immediate aftermath of West Ham’s Europa Conference League final victory, owner David Sullivan publicly stated Rice would almost certainly be leaving this summer, which was true. His job is then to get the best price possible for a player whose contract expires in two years’ time once the option is triggered.

Arsenal, clearly, are in pole position. It is felt most of the negotiation around the transfer from a player perspective is done. He is also a major target for Mikel Arteta.

But they have had two goes at striking a deal and been rejected instantly on both occasions. For West Ham, the size and structure of the offers has been inadequate.

Now Manchester City’s name has been fed into the equation.