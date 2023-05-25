Liverpool's ground staff have given James Milner a special parting gift before his final game for the club.

The 37-year-old has been given the penalty spot from in front of the Kop with a note which read: "After eight years of destroying our pen spots! It's now time you looked after one yourself".

Milner scored 19 penalties in his eight years at Liverpool.

He posted the above photos on Twitter, external and wrote: "What a gift that is! No pressure there then, I better get my scissors and pink ruler back out!"