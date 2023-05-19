Pick of the stats: West Ham v Leeds

Leeds manager Sam Allardyce is winless in his last eight Premier League games against West Ham (D3 L5), having won five in a row before that. He's lost his last five against the Hammers (with four different clubs), while he's also lost his last eight against West Ham boss David Moyes.

West Ham have lost four of their last five Premier League games. However, they did win their last home game 1-0 against Manchester United.