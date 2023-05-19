Pick of the stats: West Ham v Leeds
Leeds manager Sam Allardyce is winless in his last eight Premier League games against West Ham (D3 L5), having won five in a row before that. He's lost his last five against the Hammers (with four different clubs), while he's also lost his last eight against West Ham boss David Moyes.
West Ham have lost four of their last five Premier League games. However, they did win their last home game 1-0 against Manchester United.
Leeds have both scored and conceded in each of their last 11 league games (17 scored, 31 conceded) since losing 0-1 to Chelsea in March. The last side to have a longer run of both scoring and conceding in the Premier League were Everton (16 in a row from September 2012 to January 2013), while Leeds have never done so in 12 consecutive league games before.