Pick of the stats: West Ham v Leeds

Leeds have conceded 150 league goals since the start of last season (79 in 2021-22, 71 this season), more than any other side in the big five European leagues

  • Leeds manager Sam Allardyce is winless in his last eight Premier League games against West Ham (D3 L5), having won five in a row before that. He's lost his last five against the Hammers (with four different clubs), while he's also lost his last eight against West Ham boss David Moyes.

  • West Ham have lost four of their last five Premier League games. However, they did win their last home game 1-0 against Manchester United.

  • Leeds have both scored and conceded in each of their last 11 league games (17 scored, 31 conceded) since losing 0-1 to Chelsea in March. The last side to have a longer run of both scoring and conceding in the Premier League were Everton (16 in a row from September 2012 to January 2013), while Leeds have never done so in 12 consecutive league games before.

