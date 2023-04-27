Everton 1-4 Newcastle: Analysis

Shamoon Hafez, BBC Sport at Goodison Park

Barring a colossal late-season collapse, Newcastle will return to the Champions League next season for the first time in 20 years.

The Magpies are an organised and well-drilled outfit under Howe and backed up their 6-1 dismantling of Tottenham last Sunday with another thumping result.

Once they saw off Everton's early bluster, there was only going to be one winner in this contest and it was old nemesis Callum Wilson who proved the scourge of Sean Dyche's side again.

The forward's double took his tally to eight goals in the last six games against the Blues.

Meanwhile, this was a deeply chastening defeat for Everton and huge questions marks will now be asked about whether they have the quality to remain in the Premier League.

Backed by a vocal crowd who got behind the team early on, they saw plenty of the ball in the early exchanges without really threatening Nick Pope's goal.

The manner of their collapse, though, will be of major concern.

They now face a enormous meeting against third-bottom Leicester City at the King Power on Monday - the start of five vital games in a bid to avoid relegation from the top flight for the first time in 72 years.