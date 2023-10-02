We asked for your views on Saturday's game between West Ham United and Sheffield United.

Here are some of your comments:

West Ham fans

Faith: We should've scored one or two more but this is the kind of game we'd have lost a few years ago. Love or hate the tactics, David Moyes is quietly going about making us hard to beat and challenging in the league and cups. We kept Sheffield United to a few half chances and looked confident throughout. Hopefully we can see Kudus in the starting line-up soon.

Bill: A competent performance though not inspiring. Thought Vlad Coufal had a very good game.

Colin: A good solid start to the season, we have spent some of the money wisely from the sale of Declan. If we can build more consistency and get other people on the score sheet we will be doing just dandy.

Pedro: Would have been disappointing not to beat Sheffield Utd at home but it is still a great start to the season for the Hammers. Our best chance of getting into the Champions League is winning the Europa League as top four is not realistic with this squad. Been hoping for another Antonio for five years (to give him a rest) but still not found one yet!

