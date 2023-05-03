'Beating Livi crucial to prevent being cast further adrift'

Peter Mackay, Ross County fan

Ross County find themselves in a win-or-bust situation on Saturday. Livingston travel north in the first game of the split, where the task for the Staggies is to claw back a four-point gap between themselves and Kilmarnock.

It’s going to be far from easy for Malky Mackay's side, whose confidence will be at an all-time low after a 6-1 trouncing at Tynecastle.

That shocking performance should see some changes made to the team. I’d expect to see experienced heads of Jordan Tillson, Jack Baldwin and Yan Dhanda imminently return to the side.

A win is crucial. The potential damage of losing the game could see the Staggies fall as far as being seven points adrift, which – let’s be honest – would go a long way in determining relegation.

I'm not sure the County supporters will have much faith left in them after Tynecastle although, after a 5-0 loss to Motherwell earlier in the season, we did bounce back with a win against Livingston – who this time around don’t have a lot to play for.