Marsch on injuries, gameplan and pressure

Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

Leeds United head coach Jess Marsch has been speaking to the media before the Whites' trip to Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Marsch said he expects captain Liam Cooper (knee) to come back from injury for the game, but striker Patrick Bamford (foot) will not be available and is set to return to full training next week.

The American admitted that not having a natural centre-forward in the absence of Bamford has been a hindrance.

Defender Stuart Dallas (femur) had five and a half hours of surgery, which Marsch described as successful. Dallas is likely to be out of action for six months but is expected to make a full recovery.

Marsch said Leeds will go for the win at the Emirates rather than try to contain Arsenal. Last week, he went with three centre-backs against Manchester City - but United have not scored for two games and the boss said he wants to see more composure in the side's attacking play.

On how much pressure the squad are feeling: "It's normal for everyone to have emotional responses when results go against us or for us. But the focus on the work here has been phenomenal. The job is about preparing to perform."

