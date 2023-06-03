Former Premier League striker Chris Sutton believes David de Gea's performance in the FA Cup final defeat to Manchester City is emblematic of his recent strugges at Manchester United.

Ilkay Gundogan's second-half strike - his second goal of the match - squirmed past De Gea from the edge of the box after coming through a number of defenders.

"The goalkeeping position, for me, is a major problem for them it really is," Sutton told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"The second goal, whatever anybody says, is a really poor piece of goalkeeping.

"It bounces twice, it goes in and there are those moments where sometimes you can be resilient and you can hang on in there and you can be dogged but you win games with top-class goalkeepers.

"I don't believe Manchester United have one."

Former United defender Jaap Stam added: "In these occasions you need to be decisive, good and make crucial saves.

"The second goal doesn't look good."