Former St Mirren captain, manager and chief executive Tony Fitzpatrick has stressed the importance of securing manager Stephen Robinson on a new deal.

The Northern Irishman's current contract runs until summer 2024 and he revealed last week that initial discussions had taken place over fresh terms.

Those talks were put on hold with Robinson keen to focus on the season's run-in as St Mirren bid to seal a top-six spot against Kilmarnock on Saturday.

“It’s vital, this guy is a top manager," Fitzpatrick told the BBC’s Scottish football podcast.

"I’m proud to say I was a small part of bringing him in before I left and we knew when we were bringing him in what we had.

“The manager’s position is vital at a football club along with recruitment.

“Stephen is a top, top manager and I know that the club are trying their best to get Stephen tied up longer.

“That’s vital to St Mirren, we definitely need this guy and I think he's excited about the club as well.

"I'm sure he will sign a new contract because we will be in the top six, if not this year then next.

"The infrastructure at the club now, we've got a top manager, good players and top young players coming through, I'm really excited about things at the club."