Hearts v Ross County: Pick of the stats

Hearts have made more starting XI changes (95) than any side in the Scottish Premiership this season, with only Motherwell (30) and Kilmarnock (29) handing starts to more different players than Hearts (28).

Ross County could win back-to-back away league matches for the first time since May 2021, having won at St Johnstone in their last such outing (2-0). However, home and away the Staggies have lost six of their last eight in the Premiership.

Hearts have lost their last five league games, the longest ongoing run in the division, while they last lost six in a row in the top flight in January 2008.

Ross County have lost both previous league meetings with Hearts this season, as many defeats as they had suffered in their previous 13 Premiership games against the Edinburgh side beforehand (W1 D10 L2).