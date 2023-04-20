Newcastle defender Matt Targett says he respects Eddie Howe's decision not to play him, but that he is ready to take his opportunity when it comes.

The 27-year-old has missed a large chunk of the season with a heel injury, but lost his place at left-back to Dan Burn prior to that.

Targett played 22 minutes in the second half of last weekend's defeat by Aston Villa - his longest stint for the Magpies since September.

Speaking to BBC Radio Newcastle, Targett said: "It’s been difficult and I understand what’s been going on. Obviously the injury was a big setback but then the team have been doing unbelievable.

"You know it’s hard to change a winning team and at the moment we have the best defensive record in the league. I know that it’s hard for me to get back in but I’ve been as professional as I can. I work hard and when I get my opportunity I want to show the manager that I am ready to be back in the team.

"The manager makes a decision on what’s best for the team. Whenever he’s called upon me I’ve always been ready. I always give my best for the team and if he decides to pick me on Sunday then I’ll do everything I can to help the team get a win."

BBC Radio Newcastle also spoke to Eddie Howe about what Targett's future has in store.

He said: "I think Matt is a great lad to work with. Last season his effect on the team was undoubted with the role he played in us staying in the division.

"He’s been really unlucky this year. The team has done so well and I’ve picked a consistent back four. He’s waiting for his opportunity and when he gets it I think he’ll take it."

