Everton forward and goalscorer Arnaut Danjuma: "Hectic to say the least. We started alright and over the course of the game we played good. Always difficult to say that if at the end of the game you only take a point.

"But if you look to the past, the last two seasons have been very difficult for Everton. I keep saying it again and again, we are in the middle of a process, it is good to see that the fans are backing us and believe, the players and the staff believe too.

"It is about finetuning the details because the feeling in the changing room is the same, 'We should have won'. On one side that is good because it means you are nearly there, on the flipside it is frustrating because you need to tip it over the edge [towards a win].

"Against Fulham and Wolves we felt the same, the minute we switched off we conceded and then it is always hard to get back into the match."

On the drop in momentum after the first goal: "We have moments in the game where we need to kill the opponent, make sure they are dead. This seems to be a common denominator so far this season. There is always a moment where we take our foot off the gas and if you can get that right it will improve results massively."

On half-time message: "The manager came in and said we were the better team in the first half but we should have had more goals on the scoresheet. Unfortunately in football you can say all you want but at the end you don't feel good if you can't win.

On Pickford's late save: "We all thanked him for it, I was stood near the post and thought 'Oh no, is it not going to be our day?' But fair play to Jordan, it was a great save and he continues to be massive for us."

