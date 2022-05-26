Eriksen signing was the deal of the season - Antonio

West Ham forward Michail Antonio is in no doubt that Christian Eriksen has been the best signing in the Premier League this season.

The Dane joined the Hammers' London rivals Brentford on loan in January and his new club won six of the eight games he started.

Eriksen, 30, only resumed his playing career with the Bees this year after collapsing while playing for Denmark at Euro 2020 last summer.

The 30-year-old's form has seen him linked with a number of high-profile clubs, including Manchester United, although Brentford boss Thomas Frank is hopeful Eriksen will stay with the Bees.

Antonio said on the BBC Footballer's Football podcast, the show he co-hosts with Newcastle striker Callum Wilson: "It has to be Eriksen. With what happened to him at the Euros, he came in and everyone was doubting him.

"No one was doubting his quality but they were doubting his health. Everyone was thinking 'why on earth has he come to Brentford?'

"They were struggling and he was the one who pulled them out of nearly getting into the relegation zone and into the middle of the league."

