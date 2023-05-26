Brentford say they will support Ivan Toney after the written reasons surrounding his sanctions revealed that the striker is suffering from a gambling addiction.

Toney admitted 232 breaches of the Football Association's betting rules and is serving an eight-month ban for the offences.

The ban was reduced from 11 months following after an expert concluded Toney has a gambling addiction.

In a statement the club said: "Ivan and Brentford FC accept that offences were committed, and sanctions were inevitable. The commission noted that none of the charges related to events where Ivan could negatively impact his own team. The detail is included in the written reasons. The club will now be doing everything possible to provide support to Ivan and his family to deal with the issues raised in this case."

The Professional Footballers' Association has stressed that help is available for players struggling with their relationship with gambling.

“The PFA work to ensure that players understand the rules around gambling on football and the potential consequences of any breaches," the PFA said in a statement.

“As part of that, we make sure players are aware of the help that is available to anyone who may be struggling with their relationship with gambling. This is an area where the PFA provides significant practical and confidential support to players.

“Acknowledging a potential issue with addictive behaviours and seeking help can be an extremely challenging and personal decision for any individual. Within football, additional obstacles are potentially created by the necessary disciplinary consequences that a player might face in such circumstances.

“Therefore, it is crucial that players are properly supported in taking the steps to seek help, and that processes covering punishments for gambling in football take proper account of the wellbeing of players.”