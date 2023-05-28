Striker Callum Wilson feels Newcastle United can have a "nothing-to-lose mentality" when they head into the Champions League next season.

The Magpies confirmed their spot in Europe's elite club competition with their draw against Leicester City on Monday and it will be the first time since 2002-03 they have competed against the continent's best.

Speaking on the Footballer's Football Podcast, which he co-hosts with West Ham forward Michail Antonio, Wilson said: "You have to have belief. We're not just taking part. We've beaten a lot of good teams this season.

"There's going to be a lot of good teams in the Champions League, but Premier League teams would beat them, so why not?

"We're going with a nothing-to-lose mentality. No-one's expecting us to win - so it's a free hit."

After guiding them into the Champions League places in his first full season on Tyneside, Eddie Howe has been nominated for Premier League manager of the season - an accolade Wilson feels would be fully deserved if he won.

"It definitely has to be Eddie Howe," said the England international.

"There's not bias there, but taking the team from a relegation battle to the Champions League, you have to give it to him."

However, Antonio said he thinks there will be tough competition with Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, whose side are on course to win the Treble.

"Pep – if he wins two more, or even if he gets the Champions League alone - he is manager of the season," said Antonio. "No-one's surprised by him winning the Premier League any more.

"I'm saying Eddie Howe, unless Pep wins the Champions League."

