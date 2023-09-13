Profitable international double-header for Miovski

While the international break drags in for some, Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski may well be bounding back to Pittodrie with a spring in his step.

Miovski played the full 90 minutes in both North Macedonia's Euro 2024 qualifiers over the past few days, taking his cap tally to 17, as his national side revived hopes of reaching the finals in Germany next summer.

Following the dogged 1-1 draw at home to Italy, the Macedonians followed up by securing a 2-0 win in Malta on Tuesday night that leaves them level on points with Italy and Ukraine in the scrap for the second qualifying spot in Group C.