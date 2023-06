Newcastle United are set to turn their attention to Nice's France midfielder Khephren Thuram, 22, after being frustrated in their pursuit of Inter Milan's Italy midfielder Nicolo Barella, 26. (Football Insider), external

Meanwhile, the Magpies look ready to make a surprise bid for West Bromwich Albion's English goalkeeper Josh Griffiths, 21. (Sun), external

