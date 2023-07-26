Replacement lined up as Gallagher leaves to join United

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson has already lined up a replacement after selling Declan Gallagher to Dundee United for an undisclosed fee.

Defender Gallagher, 32, departs after making 32 Saints appearances and earning a Scotland recall since joining from Aberdeen last summer.

Robinson said he couldn't guarantee Gallagher regular game-time and the move to Tannadice "works well" for the player.

"We will receive a fee for Declan and have already targeted a replacement that we hope to sign today subject to a medical," added Robinson.