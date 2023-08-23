Liverpool striker Natasha Dowie said Declan Rice has already shown his leadership qualities at Arsenal and has "fit in so quickly" at the club.

She told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily: "Rice has just fitted into that midfield so well, he's had top performances.

"It's what you expect from him but it's not easy with he amount he's been spoken about in the press and how big his move was.

"To fit in so quickly, you can tell straight away he's a leader in that midfield.

"I think he's made a big difference to Arsenal with regards to that resilience and grinding out results."

Listen to the full episode on BBC Sounds