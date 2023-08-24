Burnley v Aston Villa: Pick of the stats

  • After losing 5-1 to Newcastle in their first Premier League game this season, Aston Villa won 4-0 against Everton on matchday two. They are only the second team in top-flight history to lose their opening game by four or more goals then win their second game by four or more goals, after Burnley in 1925-26 (lost 10-0 vs Aston Villa then won 4-0 vs Leicester).

  • Burnley’s starting XI against Man City had an average age of just 23 years and 206 days, the youngest any team has named in the division this season.

  • None of the 16 players who appeared for the Clarets in the game were aged 30 or over - the first time Burnley hadn’t used a player over the age of 30 in a Premier League game.

  • Aston Villa central defender Pau Torres has progressed the ball upfield a distance of 399 metres with ball carries in the Premier League, the second-most of any player behind Crystal Palace’s Joachim Andersen (437m). His 40 progressive carries are also more than any other player has managed.

Related Topics